China's ruling Communist Party begins key economic meeting

World News
2024-07-15 | 00:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China&#39;s ruling Communist Party begins key economic meeting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
China's ruling Communist Party begins key economic meeting

China's ruling Communist Party on Monday kicked off a key meeting led by President Xi Jinping focused on the economy, state media reported.

"The 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China started its third plenary session in Beijing on Monday morning," Xinhua news agency said.

AFP

World News

China

Communist Party

Economy

Meeting

LBCI Next
FBI: Shooter who targeted Trump acted alone
US Secret Service 'fully prepared' to ensure Republican convention safe
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-31

US-China meeting, Philippines president in spotlight at security summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-30

Ministerial meeting of China-Arab Cooperation Forum and signing of a Chinese financial grant agreement for Council for Development and Reconstruction

LBCI
World News
2024-05-06

European Commission President to call for 'fair' competition with China during meeting with Xi Jinping

LBCI
World News
03:55

China's President Xi Jinping 'expressed sympathy' to Trump after shooting

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:36

Polls open in Rwanda presidential and parliamentary elections: AFP journalists

LBCI
World News
00:39

FBI: Shooter who targeted Trump acted alone

LBCI
World News
00:08

US Secret Service 'fully prepared' to ensure Republican convention safe

LBCI
World News
00:04

After Trump shooting, Biden calls to 'lower the temperature'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-08

Kyiv says Russia hit children's hospital with cruise missile

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-20

Bassil: We are working to prevent war in Lebanon and to keep the country neutral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-11

Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Egypt's Ambassador Alaa Moussa to LBCI: A Gaza truce would reflect on Lebanon's presidential file

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Egypt's Ambassador Alaa Moussa to LBCI: A Gaza truce would reflect on Lebanon's presidential file

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

MP Hankach to LBCI: Jihad Azour remains opposition candidate against Frangieh

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:17

Top Hamas official states military chief Mohammed Deif's 'fine' after Israeli strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:56

Israeli military says Hamas Khan Younis brigade commander killed in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:26

Israeli Army Chief: Hamas trying to hide results of strike on Deif

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Impact of the Mawasi Massacre on Israeli-Hamas Hostage Exchange Negotiations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:34

Israeli Army: Airstrike on school in Gaza targeted militants

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Navigating Diplomatic Complexities: Turkey, Iraq, and Syria Seek Resolution

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More