US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle issued a statement following the events in Pennsylvania, expressing condolences to the family and friends of Corey Comperatore, who lost his life during an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, also left others injured.



During the attempted assassination, Secret Service personnel acted swiftly, with their team neutralizing the shooter and agents implementing protective measures to ensure the safety of former President Donald Trump.



Cheatle has maintained close communication with Secret Service personnel in Pennsylvania, who secured the crime scene until the FBI assumed primary investigative responsibility.



The Secret Service is collaborating with federal, state, and local agencies to identify the causes of the incident and implement measures to prevent such events in the future.



Working alongside law enforcement and public safety partners, the US Secret Service is designing robust security plans for National Special Security Events (NSSE) that are adaptable to evolving security threats and intelligence updates.