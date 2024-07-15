Trump to announce his VP pick on Monday: Fox News reporter

2024-07-15 | 10:47
Trump to announce his VP pick on Monday: Fox News reporter
Trump to announce his VP pick on Monday: Fox News reporter

Fox News reporter Brett Baier said that US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump told him he will announce on Monday his pick for his vice presidential running mate.

Baier made the comments to Fox TV.

Reuters

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Republican

Candidate

President

Brett Baier

Vice President

LBCI Next
After Trump shooting, Biden calls to 'lower the temperature'
Melania Trump says rally shooter a 'monster'
LBCI Previous

