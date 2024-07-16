IMF maintains 2024 global growth forecast at 3.2%

2024-07-16 | 09:04
IMF maintains 2024 global growth forecast at 3.2%
IMF maintains 2024 global growth forecast at 3.2%

The IMF held its global growth expectations for 2024 steady in a report Tuesday even as it cut forecasts for the United States and Japan, while warning of inflation risks and trade tensions ahead.

The International Monetary Fund expects the world economy to grow 3.2 percent this year, unchanged from its April forecast, according to its World Economic Outlook update.
 
AFP
 

