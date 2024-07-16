Donald Trump to hold first post-shooting rally Saturday in Michigan

2024-07-16 | 14:22
Donald Trump to hold first post-shooting rally Saturday in Michigan
Donald Trump to hold first post-shooting rally Saturday in Michigan

White House hopeful Donald Trump on Saturday will hold his first rally since surviving an assassination attempt the previous weekend, his campaign said Tuesday.

Trump and his newly announced vice presidential running mate J.D. Vance "will deliver remarks at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Saturday, July 20" at 5:00 pm, the campaign said in a statement released during the ongoing Republican National Convention taking place in Wisconsin.

AFP


