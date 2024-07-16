One third of Sudan war wounded are women, children under 10: MSF

The head of aid group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Tuesday "almost one in every three people admitted with war-related injuries" in Sudan "are women or children under 10."



MSF-supported hospitals -- the only health facilities operating in much of the war-torn country -- have come under repeated attack, MSF international president Christos Christou told AFP in Port Sudan.



Since April 2023, tens of thousands of people have been killed in the war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.



