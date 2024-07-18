Britain's new Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed Thursday to work with his European counterparts to reset ties soured by Brexit, as he hosted leaders from across the continent at a summit.



"We want to work with all of you to restore relationships, rediscover our common interest and renew the bonds of trust and friendship that bind the fabric of European life," Starmer said at the start of the meeting at the grandiose Blenheim Palace.



AFP