Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife Begona Gomez arrived at a court in Madrid on Friday, where she was summoned to testify before a judge as part of a preliminary corruption probe into her business ties, an AFP correspondent saw.



The investigation into Gomez, which an infuriated Sanchez has called a smear campaign, is partly focused on Gomez's ties to a businessman and consultant called Juan Carlos Barrabes who received public funding.



AFP