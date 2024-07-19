US reporter victim of 'sham trial' in Russia: EU parliament chief

US reporter Evan Gershkovich is the victim of a "sham trial", the EU parliament's president said Friday after a Russian court handed the Wall Street Journal journalist a 16-year prison term.



"The 16-year prison sentence against WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich is the antithesis of justice," Roberta Metsola posted on X, adding that he had been subjected to "a politically motivated and sham trial".



AFP