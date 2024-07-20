Trump says he had 'very good call' with Ukraine's President, vows to end war

World News
2024-07-20 | 00:50
Trump says he had &#39;very good call&#39; with Ukraine&#39;s President, vows to end war
Trump says he had 'very good call' with Ukraine's President, vows to end war

US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social that he had a "very good call" on Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and pledged to end the war pitting Kyiv against Moscow through negotiations.

Zelenskiy also reported his conversation with Trump and expressed thanks for US military assistance. But he made no reference in a post on social media platform X to efforts to end the 28-month-old conflict.

Trump has said he will end the war in Ukraine before he even takes office in January should he win the Nov. 5 election. He has also said that had he been in office when the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, the war would not have taken place.

In his Truth Social post, Trump said that as president he "will bring peace to the world and end the war that has cost so many lives."

In his post, Zelenskiy said he congratulated Trump on becoming the Republican nominee and condemned the assassination attempt on him last week.

Zelenskiy rejects any negotiations with Russia on ending the conflict as long as Russian troops remain in Ukraine.

Reuters
 
 

World News

US

Republican

Donald Trump

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Russia

