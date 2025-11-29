News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
17
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Tango
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
17
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Can lessons from Northern Ireland and Afghanistan guide Lebanon’s weapons debate?
News Bulletin Reports
29-11-2025 | 13:17
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Can lessons from Northern Ireland and Afghanistan guide Lebanon’s weapons debate?
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
"The UK is working closely with other friends of Lebanon to promote stability, security, and prosperity. Peace and political solutions are key steps to achieving that," Hamish Cowell, the British ambassador to Lebanon, said in a post on X following his meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.
For Cowell’s country, the United Kingdom, there is experience in pursuing political solutions rather than relying on military ones.
This experience dates back to the late 1960s, when Northern Ireland sank into an internal conflict between two communities with opposing identities: loyalists seeking unification with the Republic of Ireland, and unionists determined to remain part of the United Kingdom.
The war was not ended by a military campaign or by a decisive victory for one side. Instead, it concluded with a political agreement known as the Good Friday Agreement, based on the recognition by both sides that in a conflict spanning three decades, there was no absolute winner or loser, and that consensus was the only path to disarmament.
The agreement included clear guarantees for each side to enter the political process without fear for their existence or identity. Accordingly, the Irish Republican Army voluntarily handed over its weapons, along with opposing groups, once politics — not battle — became the guarantee.
The opposite occurred in Afghanistan. The United States attempted to enforce disarmament by force, overthrowing the Taliban, besieging its fighters, and building a new army and political system.
Without an internal agreement and without the Taliban’s acceptance of a political framework, once foreign forces withdrew, weapons returned to the forefront, and the Taliban regained power.
The differences between these examples and Lebanon are significant. Lebanon’s circumstances differ radically from Northern Ireland: Hezbollah’s regional role extends beyond the state, the military struggle is external against Israel rather than internal, and Israel’s military superiority is decisive.
Likewise, the Afghan case is unlike Lebanon or Ireland: the Taliban were never part of a consensual local political system; they were an armed movement facing foreign occupation, and later returned to power after the state left behind by Washington collapsed.
From these experiences, one principle emerges: weapons cannot be removed by force or imposed solutions from outside. Even if disarmed by such means, lasting peace will not result. “Healthy” disarmament must be built on internal consensus, in a form that includes all parties without excluding anyone, where the weapon holder is convinced that the weapon is no longer necessary or effective.
From this perspective, Cowell’s messages — and those of the international community — are clear: any solution regarding weapons in Lebanon, and any future roadmap, must proceed through politics, not force. Israel must understand this, even with its military advantage.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Israel
Hezbollah
Northern Ireland
Afghanistan
Disarmament
United States
United Kingdom
Next
Inside Hezbollah’s tunnels: Lebanese army reveals yearlong disarmament work
Israeli operation in Syria tests fragile calm as Lebanon tensions grow
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-10
Elizabeth Tsurkov’s release sparks debate over prisoner swaps and US withdrawal from Iraq—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-10
Elizabeth Tsurkov’s release sparks debate over prisoner swaps and US withdrawal from Iraq—the details
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-04
UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons
Lebanon News
2025-11-04
UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-29
Lebanon’s Cabinet tackles Elio Abi Hanna’s case, weapons in camps, and post-war reconstruction: The details
Lebanon News
2025-10-29
Lebanon’s Cabinet tackles Elio Abi Hanna’s case, weapons in camps, and post-war reconstruction: The details
0
Middle East News
2025-10-12
Qatar and Saudi Arabia mediate after shooting incident between Afghanistan and Pakistan
Middle East News
2025-10-12
Qatar and Saudi Arabia mediate after shooting incident between Afghanistan and Pakistan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Inside Hezbollah’s tunnels: Lebanese army reveals yearlong disarmament work
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Inside Hezbollah’s tunnels: Lebanese army reveals yearlong disarmament work
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-28
Israeli operation in Syria tests fragile calm as Lebanon tensions grow
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-28
Israeli operation in Syria tests fragile calm as Lebanon tensions grow
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-28
Lebanese army uncovers tunnel with living facilities in southern border sweep — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-28
Lebanese army uncovers tunnel with living facilities in southern border sweep — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-28
Return to Lebanon’s south stalled as destruction blocks families’ path home
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-28
Return to Lebanon’s south stalled as destruction blocks families’ path home
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-15
Behind closed doors, Netanyahu and Rubio discuss Gaza, Qatar, and regional tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-15
Behind closed doors, Netanyahu and Rubio discuss Gaza, Qatar, and regional tensions
0
World News
2025-09-03
Trump says 'you'll see things happen' if unhappy with Putin response
World News
2025-09-03
Trump says 'you'll see things happen' if unhappy with Putin response
0
Sports News
2025-11-27
Catch Lebanon’s first World Cup qualifier vs. Qatar live on LB2!
Sports News
2025-11-27
Catch Lebanon’s first World Cup qualifier vs. Qatar live on LB2!
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-01
Qatar’s Emir discusses with Trump the plan to end the Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-01
Qatar’s Emir discusses with Trump the plan to end the Gaza war
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-27
LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene
Lebanon News
2025-11-27
LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:42
US ambassador tells Haaretz that Israel will act on its security needs without US approval
Lebanon News
05:42
US ambassador tells Haaretz that Israel will act on its security needs without US approval
2
Lebanon News
06:06
Hezbollah to join Pope’s reception events in Beirut’s southern suburbs, sources says
Lebanon News
06:06
Hezbollah to join Pope’s reception events in Beirut’s southern suburbs, sources says
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Inside Hezbollah’s tunnels: Lebanese army reveals yearlong disarmament work
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Inside Hezbollah’s tunnels: Lebanese army reveals yearlong disarmament work
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Can lessons from Northern Ireland and Afghanistan guide Lebanon’s weapons debate?
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Can lessons from Northern Ireland and Afghanistan guide Lebanon’s weapons debate?
5
World News
08:01
Trump says Venezuela airspace should be considered 'closed in its entirety'
World News
08:01
Trump says Venezuela airspace should be considered 'closed in its entirety'
6
World News
06:47
Ukraine behind attacks on Black Sea tankers: source
World News
06:47
Ukraine behind attacks on Black Sea tankers: source
7
World News
03:06
US government freezes all decisions related to asylum in the United States
World News
03:06
US government freezes all decisions related to asylum in the United States
8
World News
01:50
Rubio to miss NATO meeting at a critical moment for Ukraine
World News
01:50
Rubio to miss NATO meeting at a critical moment for Ukraine
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More