Macron to host Zelensky for talks in Paris on Monday: French presidency

29-11-2025 | 11:01
Macron to host Zelensky for talks in Paris on Monday: French presidency
Macron to host Zelensky for talks in Paris on Monday: French presidency

President Emmanuel Macron will on Monday host Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky for talks in Paris, a French presidential official said, as Washington seeks to push a plan aimed at ending the war between Kyiv and Moscow.

The two leaders will discuss "the conditions for a just and lasting peace," said the official on Saturday, as a senior Ukrainian delegation headed to Washington and Zelensky confronted political turbulence at home after removing his top aide.

