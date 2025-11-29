News
Macron to host Zelensky for talks in Paris on Monday: French presidency
World News
29-11-2025 | 11:01
Macron to host Zelensky for talks in Paris on Monday: French presidency
President Emmanuel Macron will on Monday host Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky for talks in Paris, a French presidential official said, as Washington seeks to push a plan aimed at ending the war between Kyiv and Moscow.
The two leaders will discuss "the conditions for a just and lasting peace," said the official on Saturday, as a senior Ukrainian delegation headed to Washington and Zelensky confronted political turbulence at home after removing his top aide.
AFP
World News
France
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky
Paris
Kyiv
Moscow
