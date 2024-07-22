Ukraine FM Kuleba to visit China on Tuesday

2024-07-22 | 03:21
Ukraine FM Kuleba to visit China on Tuesday
Ukraine FM Kuleba to visit China on Tuesday

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba will visit China on Tuesday for talks on ending Russia's invasion, which is now in its third year, his ministry announced.

"The main topic of discussion will be the search for ways to stop Russian aggression and China's possible role in achieving a sustainable and just peace," the foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday, announcing the two-day visit.

AFP

