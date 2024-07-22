France says Israeli athletes 'welcome' at Olympics

Israeli athletes are welcome at the Paris Olympics, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said Monday, after a hard-left member of the French parliament sparked outrage by urging them to stay away.



"The Israeli delegation is welcome in France," Sejourne said ahead of talks with his Israeli counterpart, adding that the call by France Unbowed (LFI) lawmaker Thomas Portes for the country's exclusion had been "irresponsible and dangerous".



AFP