Five killed in Croatian nursing home
World News
2024-07-22 | 08:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Five killed in Croatian nursing home
Five people were killed by a gunman in a Croatian nursing home in the city of Daruvar, east of Zagreb, Croatian media reported.
Health Minister Vili Baros told N1 TV that five people were injured in the attack and were taken to hospitals.
"We are appalled with the killing of five people in the Daruvar nursing home," Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic wrote on X.
Croatian media reported that the killer, a former war veteran born in 1973, entered the nursing home and began shooting. He killed his mother and four others, the reports said.
He had initially fled the scene, but was later arrested by the police, N1 news portal reported.
Situated in Croatia's northwestern region, Daruvar is known for its tradition of winemaking.
Local police said in a statement an investigation was ongoing but did not reveal any details, N1 reported.
Reuters
World News
Croatia
Gunman
Nursing
Daruvar
Zagreb
