Heavyweight Democratic governors back Harris for president

A slew of heavyweight Democratic governors, including leaders once seen as potential hopefuls for the party's presidential nomination, backed Kamala Harris to take over the race from Joe Biden on Monday.



"I am fired up to endorse Kamala Harris for president of the United States," said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a joint statement with the governors of Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.



Earlier Monday, the governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, also threw his support behind Harris, making him one of the favorites to be picked as her vice presidential running mate.



AFP