Heavyweight Democratic governors back Harris for president

World News
2024-07-22 | 10:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Heavyweight Democratic governors back Harris for president
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Heavyweight Democratic governors back Harris for president

A slew of heavyweight Democratic governors, including leaders once seen as potential hopefuls for the party's presidential nomination, backed Kamala Harris to take over the race from Joe Biden on Monday.

"I am fired up to endorse Kamala Harris for president of the United States," said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a joint statement with the governors of Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Earlier Monday, the governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, also threw his support behind Harris, making him one of the favorites to be picked as her vice presidential running mate.

AFP

World News

Democratic

Kamala Harris

Presidential

Nomination

Race

Joe Biden

United States

LBCI Next
Harris vows to win nomination and 'defeat Donald Trump'
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Biden's surprising exit: Poor polling and funding challenges lead to withdrawal from presidential race

LBCI
Middle East News
02:48

Netanyahu heading to Washington with US in flux over presidential election race

LBCI
World News
2024-07-19

Biden 'absolutely' staying in US presidential race: Campaign chair

LBCI
World News
2024-07-19

Trump formally accepts Republican presidential nomination

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:03

US calls for release of Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva

LBCI
World News
13:43

Former US House speaker Pelosi endorses Kamala Harris: Statement

LBCI
World News
13:32

Blinken headed to Asia to reaffirm US leadership: Official

LBCI
World News
13:15

France's Macron hails Biden's 'courage' and 'sense of duty' in letter

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Biden's surprising exit: Poor polling and funding challenges lead to withdrawal from presidential race

LBCI
World News
2024-04-04

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives in China: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Opposition MPs suggest two pathways to resolve presidential deadlock

LBCI
World News
2024-07-03

Biden, Netanyahu expected to meet in Washington in late July

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
16:06

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
14:17

US President Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris for 2024 Election

LBCI
World News
16:06

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:34

Trailblazers of couture: 22 Lebanese designers among the 'Middle East’s Fashion Innovators'

LBCI
Middle East News
05:55

Canadian citizen attempted a stabbing attack in Israel, police say

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

AFP journalists wounded in Lebanon join Olympic torch relay

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:26

Israeli army orders Gaza residents to evacuate part of Khan Yunis after renewed rocket fire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42

Hostages forum says two captives killed while held by Hamas in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More