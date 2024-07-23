Japan imposes sanctions on Israeli settlers in West Bank

World News
2024-07-23 | 00:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Japan imposes sanctions on Israeli settlers in West Bank
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Japan imposes sanctions on Israeli settlers in West Bank

Japan imposed asset-freeze sanctions on four individual Israeli settlers for violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, the government's top spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Violent acts by some Israeli settlers in the West Bank have increased dramatically since last October, said Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi.

In this situation and taking into account the steps taken by the G7 countries and others, Japan decided to designate the four Israeli settlers involved in violent acts as targets for asset freezing, he explained.

"Japan will steadily implement these asset freezing measures and continue to strongly urge the Israeli government to completely freeze settlement activities in cooperation with the international community, including the G7," Hayashi said.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Japan

Sanctions

Israel

Settlers

Violence

Palestinians

West Bank

LBCI Next
Senator to preside over Netanyahu's Congress speech
Palestinian factions agree to end divisions after talks in China
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-16

Canada imposes sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli settlers due to violence in the West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-03

Britain sanctions Israeli groups and individuals for violence in West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-15

EU imposes fresh sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli settlers

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-03

Israeli police clash with West Bank settlers

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:02

Death toll from Ethiopia landslide rises to 146

LBCI
World News
03:27

Bangladesh arrest total passes 2,500: AFP tally

LBCI
World News
02:21

Russian air attack damages critical infrastructure in Sumy region, Ukraine

LBCI
World News
01:21

At least 26 killed in attack on central Mali village

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-21

Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:32

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-07-17

HSBC names Georges Elhedery as next chief executive

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:34

Trailblazers of couture: 22 Lebanese designers among the 'Middle East’s Fashion Innovators'

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

AFP journalists wounded in Lebanon join Olympic torch relay

LBCI
Middle East News
05:55

Canadian citizen attempted a stabbing attack in Israel, police say

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42

Hostages forum says two captives killed while held by Hamas in Gaza

LBCI
World News
15:05

Netanyahu’s meeting with Biden 'in doubt,' Israeli Channel 13 reports

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:32

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
12:13

Ambrey: Iran's Revolutionary Guards intercepted an UAE-managed tanker

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More