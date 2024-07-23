George Clooney supports Harris, lauds Biden for 'saving democracy:' Statement

World News
2024-07-23 | 08:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
George Clooney supports Harris, lauds Biden for &#39;saving democracy:&#39; Statement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
George Clooney supports Harris, lauds Biden for 'saving democracy:' Statement

Hollywood star George Clooney -- one of the first high-profile Democratic activists to urge Joe Biden not to seek reelection -- on Tuesday announced his backing for Kamala Harris, while hailing Biden's exit.

"President Biden has shown what true leadership is. He's saving democracy once again. We're all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest," Clooney said in a statement to CNN.

AFP
 

World News

US

US Elections

George Clooney

Joe Biden

Kamala Harris

LBCI Next
Spanish court sentences man to 18 years for sending letter bombs to PM, embassies
Bangladesh to restore broadband internet Tuesday: Minister says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:43

Former US House speaker Pelosi endorses Kamala Harris: Statement

LBCI
World News
2024-07-22

Kremlin says noted Kamala Harris's 'unfriendly rhetoric' towards Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

US President Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris for 2024 Election

LBCI
World News
2024-06-05

Putin: No difference for Russia whether Biden or Trump wins in US elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:12

US President Biden to meet with families of US hostages held in Gaza, official says

LBCI
World News
09:12

Spanish court sentences man to 18 years for sending letter bombs to PM, embassies

LBCI
World News
08:22

Bangladesh to restore broadband internet Tuesday: Minister says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:37

Dozens of filings flood ICC's Israel-Hamas case, causing delays

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-17

Saudia Airlines sees no delays in receiving Airbus jet deliveries

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-20

Health Ministry in Gaza declares war death toll at 38,919

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-22

AFP journalists wounded in Lebanon join Olympic torch relay

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-31

Security Council decides to withdraw UN mission from Iraq by the end of 2025

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Israeli airstrike targets van in Chaqra, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:43

Fitch Ratings confirms Lebanon's 'Restricted Default' status and withdraws ratings

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:32

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
World News
15:05

Netanyahu’s meeting with Biden 'in doubt,' Israeli Channel 13 reports

LBCI
Middle East News
12:13

Ambrey: Iran's Revolutionary Guards intercepted an UAE-managed tanker

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:04

At least 39,090 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More