US President Biden to meet with families of US hostages held in Gaza, official says
World News
2024-07-23 | 10:12
US President Biden to meet with families of US hostages held in Gaza, official says
US President Joe Biden will meet with families of Americans held hostage in Gaza at the White House later this week, a US official said on Tuesday.
It would be the president's second such meeting since hostages were taken in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel, the official said.
Biden, who has been recovering from COVID, was expected to meet with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, according to an official.
Reuters
