US President Biden to meet with families of US hostages held in Gaza, official says

World News
2024-07-23
High views
US President Biden to meet with families of US hostages held in Gaza, official says
0min
US President Biden to meet with families of US hostages held in Gaza, official says

US President Joe Biden will meet with families of Americans held hostage in Gaza at the White House later this week, a US official said on Tuesday.

It would be the president's second such meeting since hostages were taken in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel, the official said.

Biden, who has been recovering from COVID, was expected to meet with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, according to an official.

Reuters
 

US officials: Biden expected to meet Netanyahu on Thursday at White House
Netanyahu requests meeting with former President Trump, Politico reports
