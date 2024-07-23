US announces Sudan ceasefire talks

2024-07-23 | 13:35

US announces Sudan ceasefire talks

The United States announced Tuesday that it has invited Sudan's warring sides to hold ceasefire talks next month.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington has invited Sudan's regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces to start US-mediated negotiations August 14 in Switzerland.

AFP
 

World News

United States

Sudan

Ceasefire

Antony Blinken

