EU agrees new Russia sanctions over Ukraine war

22-10-2025 | 15:40
EU agrees new Russia sanctions over Ukraine war
EU agrees new Russia sanctions over Ukraine war

The EU on Wednesday agreed to impose new sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine aimed at crimping Moscow's oil and gas revenues, said Denmark, which holds the EU's rotating presidency.

The package -- the 19th from the EU since the Kremlin's 2022 invasion -- includes a ban on importing liquefied natural gas from Russia by 2027, the blacklisting of oil tankers used by Moscow and curbs on travel by Russian diplomats in Europe.

Slovakia had held up adoption of the package over a separate issue as it sought protections for its car industry from EU climate legislation.

AFP

