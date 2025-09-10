Israel says struck Houthi 'military targets' in Yemen

10-09-2025 | 10:43
Israel says struck Houthi 'military targets' in Yemen
Israel says struck Houthi 'military targets' in Yemen

Israel's military said it struck Houthi rebel targets in Yemen on Wednesday, including in the capital Sanaa, as AFP journalists reported strikes on the Houthi armed forces building.

"A short while ago, the Israeli air force struck military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in the areas of Sanaa and Al-Jawf in Yemen," a military statement said, adding that the targets included "military camps in which operatives of the terrorist regime were identified, the Houthi's military public relations headquarters and a fuel storage facility that was used by the terrorist regime."

Middle East News

struck

Houthi

'military

targets'

Yemen

