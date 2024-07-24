Eurozone business activity near stagnation in July

Business activity in the eurozone slowed further in July, signaling a "near-stagnation" as the economy is weighed down by weakness in the manufacturing sector, a key survey showed on Wednesday.



The HCOB Flash Eurozone purchasing managers' index (PMI) published by S&P Global recorded a figure of 50.1, down from 50.9 in June and its lowest level in five months. Any reading above 50 indicates growth, while a figure below 50 shows contraction.



AFP