Biden says time to pass torch to 'younger voices' in Oval Office speech

US President Joe Biden told Americans Wednesday he quit the 2024 election to unite the country, saying in a historic Oval Office speech that it was time to pass the torch to "younger voices."



"I revere this office. But I love my country more," the 81-year-old said in an elegiac prime-time address to the nation urging his divided country to embrace democracy and shun hatred.



"The defense of democracy, which is at stake, is more important than any title," Biden said. "I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That is the best way to unite our nation."



In his first televised address since his stunning decision, Biden also hailed his Vice President Kamala Harris, 59, who is set to be the new Democratic presidential nominee.



"She's experienced. She's tough. She's capable," Biden said in just the fourth address of his presidency from behind the Resolute Desk -- and likely his last.



Biden bowed out of the race later than any other president in US history, giving in to weeks of pressure from Democrats after a disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump raised concerns about his age.



Speaking in a hushed voice after a Covid infection, Biden used the powerfully symbolic setting to insist on his achievements -- while admitting it was time to move on.



He said there was a "time and a place for new voices, fresh voices -- yes, younger voices. And that time and place is now."



