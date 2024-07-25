Biden says time to pass torch to 'younger voices' in Oval Office speech

World News
2024-07-25 | 00:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden says time to pass torch to &#39;younger voices&#39; in Oval Office speech
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Biden says time to pass torch to 'younger voices' in Oval Office speech

US President Joe Biden told Americans Wednesday he quit the 2024 election to unite the country, saying in a historic Oval Office speech that it was time to pass the torch to "younger voices."

"I revere this office. But I love my country more," the 81-year-old said in an elegiac prime-time address to the nation urging his divided country to embrace democracy and shun hatred.

"The defense of democracy, which is at stake, is more important than any title," Biden said. "I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That is the best way to unite our nation."

In his first televised address since his stunning decision, Biden also hailed his Vice President Kamala Harris, 59, who is set to be the new Democratic presidential nominee.

"She's experienced. She's tough. She's capable," Biden said in just the fourth address of his presidency from behind the Resolute Desk -- and likely his last.

Biden bowed out of the race later than any other president in US history, giving in to weeks of pressure from Democrats after a disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump raised concerns about his age.

Speaking in a hushed voice after a Covid infection, Biden used the powerfully symbolic setting to insist on his achievements -- while admitting it was time to move on.

He said there was a "time and a place for new voices, fresh voices -- yes, younger voices. And that time and place is now."

AFP
 

World News

US

Joe Biden

US Elections

Kamala Harris

Donald Trump

LBCI Next
Australia sanctions Israeli settlers, youth group over West Bank violence
Israeli PM Netanyahu calls for demilitarized, deradicalized post-war Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-23

Democratic leaders in US Congress endorse Kamala Harris

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-23

Kamala Harris steps up: A new chapter for the Democratic Party in the US presidential race

LBCI
World News
2024-07-22

Former US House speaker Pelosi endorses Kamala Harris: Statement

LBCI
World News
2024-07-22

Kremlin says noted Kamala Harris's 'unfriendly rhetoric' towards Russia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:45

Russian, Chinese bombers carried out joint patrol near Alaska

LBCI
World News
03:29

China says Italy PM Meloni to visit from Saturday

LBCI
World News
02:28

Putin meets Syria's President Assad in Moscow

LBCI
World News
02:21

Frankfurt airport reports traffic resumption after climate protest

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:00

Israel will do 'whatever it must do' to secure the north: Netanyahu

LBCI
World News
2024-04-08

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake rattles Taiwan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-15

Fire near Beirut Port caused by waste

LBCI
World News
2024-06-12

Macron says far-right opponents 'ambiguous' on Russia, want to 'leave NATO'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Hezbollah releases drone footage of Israeli Ramat David Airbase

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:04

Large fire erupts in Joub Jannine area, homes at risk

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:00

Israel will do 'whatever it must do' to secure the north: Netanyahu

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Hezbollah's Drone Incursion: A Signal of Resistance Amidst Gaza Truce Negotiations

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

MP Fadi Alameh: Number of Israeli attacks exceeds 5,736 as of July 15th

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:52

UN Special Coordinator urges diplomatic solutions for Lebanon amid regional tensions: UN briefing

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More