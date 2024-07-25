News
Frankfurt airport suspends traffic after intrusion by climate activists: Police
World News
2024-07-25 | 01:24
Frankfurt airport suspends traffic after intrusion by climate activists: Police
Frankfurt airport, Germany's busiest, was forced Thursday to suspend arrivals and departures after environmental activists forced their way into the apron.
"We are doing everything to remove the climate activists from the tarmac," a police spokesman told AFP.
AFP
World News
Frankfurt Airport
Germany
Activists
