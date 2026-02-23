Venezuelan FM demands 'immediate release' of Maduro

23-02-2026 | 07:50
Venezuelan FM demands &#39;immediate release&#39; of Maduro
Venezuelan FM demands 'immediate release' of Maduro

Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil on Monday demanded the immediate release of Nicolas Maduro, who was ousted as president in a January 3 raid by the United States.

Addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, Gil demanded "the immediate release by the government of the United States of America of the constitutional president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro Moros, and his wife, the first lady Cilia Flores."

AFP

