Russia, China begin talks at ASEAN meeting

2024-07-25 | 08:22
Russia, China begin talks at ASEAN meeting
Russia, China begin talks at ASEAN meeting

The foreign ministers of Russia and China held talks on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting in Laos on Thursday, Russia's foreign ministry said.

"Sergei Lavrov is holding talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of ASEAN ministerial events," it said. The meeting comes a day after Wang held talks with Ukraine's top diplomat Dmytro Kuleba in China.

