Robust growth data shows US 'strongest economy': Biden
World News
2024-07-25 | 09:43
Robust growth data shows US 'strongest economy': Biden
President Joe Biden hailed robust US growth figures Thursday as proof the country had the world's "strongest economy," but said he had "more to do" in his last six months in the White House.
Biden, who endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris after his historic decision to drop out of the 2024 election, added in a statement: "The Vice President and I will keep fighting for America's future."
AFP
World News
United States
Joe Biden
Economy
Growth
