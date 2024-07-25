US sees no need for global deal to tax super-rich: Yellen

The United States sees no need to negotiate an international agreement to tax the super-wealthy, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on the sideline of a meeting of G20 finance ministers in Rio de Janeiro.



"Tax policy is very difficult to coordinate globally. We don't see a need or think it's desirable to try to negotiate a global agreement on that. We think that all countries should make sure that their taxation systems are fair and progressive," Yellen told a press conference.



AFP