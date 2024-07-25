News
US sees no need for global deal to tax super-rich: Yellen
World News
2024-07-25 | 11:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US sees no need for global deal to tax super-rich: Yellen
The United States sees no need to negotiate an international agreement to tax the super-wealthy, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on the sideline of a meeting of G20 finance ministers in Rio de Janeiro.
"Tax policy is very difficult to coordinate globally. We don't see a need or think it's desirable to try to negotiate a global agreement on that. We think that all countries should make sure that their taxation systems are fair and progressive," Yellen told a press conference.
AFP
World News
United States
Tax
Rich
International Agreement
Next
Biden says time to pass torch to 'younger voices' in Oval Office speech
Israeli PM Netanyahu calls for demilitarized, deradicalized post-war Gaza
Previous
