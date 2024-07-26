France's high-speed train system hit by 'malicious acts'

2024-07-26 | 02:38
France's high-speed train system hit by 'malicious acts'
France's high-speed train system hit by 'malicious acts'

France's high-speed rail network was hit by "malicious acts," including arson attacks that have disrupted the transport system, train operator SNCF said Friday, hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

"This is a massive attack on a large scale to paralyze the TGV network," SNCF told AFP, adding that many routes will have to be canceled and the situation would last "at least all weekend while repairs are conducted."

AFP

