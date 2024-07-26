France denounces 'criminal act' after rail 'sabotage'

2024-07-26 | 03:59
France denounces &#39;criminal act&#39; after rail &#39;sabotage&#39;
France denounces 'criminal act' after rail 'sabotage'

A "massive attack" against France's high-speed TGV rail network was an "outrageous criminal act", Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete said Friday, hours ahead of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

There would be "very serious consequences" for rail traffic throughout the weekend with connections towards northern, eastern, and northwestern France halved, Vergriete said, while rail operator SNCF chief executive Jean-Pierre Farandou said 800,000 passengers were affected.

AFP

World News

France

Criminal Act

TGV

Sabotage

