Australian PM urges Myanmar generals to take different path and end conflict

2024-07-27 | 02:07
Australian PM urges Myanmar generals to take different path and end conflict
Australian PM urges Myanmar generals to take different path and end conflict

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Saturday the conflict in military-ruled Myanmar was worsening and her message to the ruling junta was the situation there was unsustainable and it should take a different path for the country and the people.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a series of regional summits in Laos, Wong said Australia was deeply concerned about the Myanmar conflict and backed a peace effort by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Reuters
 

World News

Australia

Penny Wong

Myanmar

Laos

