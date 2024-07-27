At least 22 killed in RSF attacks on Sudan's al-Fashir

World News
2024-07-27 | 10:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
At least 22 killed in RSF attacks on Sudan&#39;s al-Fashir
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
At least 22 killed in RSF attacks on Sudan's al-Fashir

At least 22 people were killed when Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) attacked the city of al-Fashir, a pro-democracy activist group said on Saturday, the worst toll after weeks of stalemate on that front in the country's civil war.

The al-Fashir Resistance Committees said on Facebook that the RSF had fired artillery shells on markets, hospitals and residential apartments, and had used a drone to target a hospital.

The city is the national army's last remaining position in the Darfur region, and a key front in the war with the RSF that has turned Sudan into the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The activist group said it had counted 22 bodies and the casualty toll was expected to rise.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF, which has in the past denied shelling civilian targets.

More than 300,000 people have fled their homes in al-Fashir as a result of fighting that began in April, the United Nations has said.


Reuters

World News

Killed

RSF

Attacks

Sudan

Al-Fashir

LBCI Next
Biden to announce Supreme Court reform plans on Monday
Securing nomination: Can Harris secure Michigan delegates for Democratic nomination?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-14

Sudanese Army: Commander of RSF killed in battle in Darfur

LBCI
World News
2024-06-24

Russian investigators: Four civilians killed in Dagestan attacks

LBCI
World News
2024-06-24

At least 15 police killed in Dagestan attacks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-22

Director of Media Office in Gaza: At least 42 killed in Israeli attacks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:43

Macron says Olympic opening ceremony made France 'extremely proud'

LBCI
World News
10:30

Trump plans more outdoor rallies, says Secret Service must protect him

LBCI
World News
07:45

French rail chief says sabotage repairs to be repaired by Monday

LBCI
World News
07:11

US hails 'open and productive discussions' with China FM

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-23

Russia takes control of Krasnoye in the Donetsk region of Ukraine

LBCI
World News
10:00

At least 22 killed in RSF attacks on Sudan's al-Fashir

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:58

Israeli navy intercepts drone approaching Israel's economic waters from Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:58

Israeli navy intercepts drone approaching Israel's economic waters from Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

War resolution: Netanyahu confronted with ceasefire demands in talks with US leaders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Netanyahu's conditions: Israel and Hamas struggle to overcome deadlock in ongoing negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Securing nomination: Can Harris secure Michigan delegates for Democratic nomination?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:46

Israel tells Gazans to temporarily evacuate southern Khan Younis areas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:43

Axios: Israel presented its modified proposal regarding ceasefire and prisoner deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:48

Death toll in Gaza exceeds 39,200: Health Ministry

LBCI
World News
01:10

Trump vows return to site of assassination attempt

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More