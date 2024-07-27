News
Pouring rain disrupts Games after drenched opening ceremony
World News
2024-07-27 | 12:29
Pouring rain disrupts Games after drenched opening ceremony
Pouring rain in Paris on Saturday forced the men's Olympics street skateboarding competition to be postponed and tennis matches were also delayed, while athletes had mixed feelings about how to cope with the unexpectedly wet weather.
On Friday, a dazzling but soaked opening ceremony for the Summer Games saw thousands of athletes parade on a flotilla of barges on the Seine, at the heart of the French capital, waving to the crowd despite the downpour.
The rain continued on Saturday, forcing some events to be rescheduled and umbrellas were more in evidence than sunglasses at the beach volleyball at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.
Reuters
World News
Sports News
Rain
Olympics
France
Paris
Opening
Ceremony
