Russia states oil depot in Kursk region on fire after Ukraine drone attack

2024-07-28 | 02:16
Russia states oil depot in Kursk region on fire after Ukraine drone attack
Russia states oil depot in Kursk region on fire after Ukraine drone attack

Three tanks at an oil storage depot in Russia's Kursk region caught fire as a result of a Ukraine-launched drone attack, acting regional Governor Alexei Smirnov said on Sunday.

No one was injured in the attack, and a fire at one of the tanks was quickly extinguished. However, 82 firefighters and 32 units of equipment were involved in trying to put out fires at the other two tanks, Smirnov said on the Telegram messaging app.

