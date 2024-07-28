News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bangladesh police 'forced to open fire' in last week's unrest
World News
2024-07-28 | 07:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Bangladesh police 'forced to open fire' in last week's unrest
Bangladesh police operated with restraint but were "forced to open fire" on protesters to protect government buildings during nationwide unrest last week, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan told reporters.
"Despite the killing of their fellow officers, they showed extreme levels of patience," Khan told reporters. "But when they saw that the properties could not be protected, police were forced to open fire."
AFP
World News
Bangladesh
Police
Protesters
Government
Next
UK 'condemns' Golan attack, concerned about regional 'escalation' risk
France denounces Golan attack, urges no military escalation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-20
Bangladesh police fire live rounds at Dhaka protesters: AFP
World News
2024-07-20
Bangladesh police fire live rounds at Dhaka protesters: AFP
0
World News
2024-07-26
Bangladesh student protest leaders taken by police: Hospital staff
World News
2024-07-26
Bangladesh student protest leaders taken by police: Hospital staff
0
World News
2024-07-20
300 Bangladesh police injured in Friday unrest: Spokesman to AFP
World News
2024-07-20
300 Bangladesh police injured in Friday unrest: Spokesman to AFP
0
World News
2024-07-19
Bangladesh police say senior opposition leader arrested in Dhaka
World News
2024-07-19
Bangladesh police say senior opposition leader arrested in Dhaka
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:49
Mali separatists claim major victory over army, Russian allies
World News
09:49
Mali separatists claim major victory over army, Russian allies
0
Middle East News
09:43
UK 'condemns' Golan attack, concerned about regional 'escalation' risk
Middle East News
09:43
UK 'condemns' Golan attack, concerned about regional 'escalation' risk
0
World News
07:19
France denounces Golan attack, urges no military escalation
World News
07:19
France denounces Golan attack, urges no military escalation
0
World News
06:18
Polls open in Venezuela presidential election: AFP
World News
06:18
Polls open in Venezuela presidential election: AFP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
01:54
Israeli officials claim: Hezbollah to face consequences for Majdal Shams rocket strike; group denies involvement
Middle East News
01:54
Israeli officials claim: Hezbollah to face consequences for Majdal Shams rocket strike; group denies involvement
0
Lebanon News
05:50
Lebanon says it asked the US to urge Israel to exercise restraint after Golan Heights attack
Lebanon News
05:50
Lebanon says it asked the US to urge Israel to exercise restraint after Golan Heights attack
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Incident in Majdal Shams: A Rocket Attack and Rising Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Incident in Majdal Shams: A Rocket Attack and Rising Tensions
0
Lebanon News
16:37
Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024
Lebanon News
16:37
Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:37
Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024
Lebanon News
16:37
Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024
2
Lebanon News
13:25
Stay tuned for Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant at 8:30 PM, broadcast live on LBCI and available for streaming on the website https://www.lbcgroup.tv/live/ar
Lebanon News
13:25
Stay tuned for Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant at 8:30 PM, broadcast live on LBCI and available for streaming on the website https://www.lbcgroup.tv/live/ar
3
Lebanon News
10:19
MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024
Lebanon News
10:19
MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024
4
Lebanon News
08:40
Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Israeli strike on Lebanon confirmed, aims to avoid major cities
Lebanon News
08:40
Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Israeli strike on Lebanon confirmed, aims to avoid major cities
5
Lebanon News
06:11
Reuters: Hezbollah prepares for possible Israeli escalation, evacuates key locations
Lebanon News
06:11
Reuters: Hezbollah prepares for possible Israeli escalation, evacuates key locations
6
Lebanon News
09:00
Historic victory for Lebanon: Benjamin Hassan defeats US Player Christopher Eubanks in Paris Olympics tennis competition
Lebanon News
09:00
Historic victory for Lebanon: Benjamin Hassan defeats US Player Christopher Eubanks in Paris Olympics tennis competition
7
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike
8
Lebanon News
00:36
Israeli army claims attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:36
Israeli army claims attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More