Mali separatists claim major victory over army, Russian allies
A mainly Tuareg separatist coalition on Sunday claimed a major victory over the Malian army and its Russian allies following three days of intense fighting in the Tinzaouatene district on the Algerian border.
"Our forces decisively obliterated these enemy columns on Saturday... A large amount of equipment and weapons were seized or damaged" and prisoners were taken, according to a statement by Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, spokesman for the CSP-DPA alliance.
AFP
Mali
Victory
Army
Russia
Allies
Tuareg Separatist
