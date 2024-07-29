Germany says will not be 'intimidated' by Putin's nuclear threats

2024-07-29 | 07:11
Germany says will not be 'intimidated' by Putin's nuclear threats
Germany says will not be 'intimidated' by Putin's nuclear threats

Germany said on Monday it was not deterred by Russian President Vladimir Putin's threats to relaunch production of intermediate-range nuclear weapons if the US confirms its intention to deploy missiles to Europe.

"We will not be intimidated by such statements," foreign ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer told a government press conference.

