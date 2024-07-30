One dead in protests over disputed Venezuela election

2024-07-30 | 00:25
One dead in protests over disputed Venezuela election
One dead in protests over disputed Venezuela election

Protests that broke out Monday after Venezuela's disputed election have claimed their first fatality, an NGO said.

Alfredo Romero, head of a rights group called Foro Penal, which specializes in political prisoner issues, said on X that one person died in northwest Yaracuy state, and 46 more were arrested in post-election demonstrations.

