Kremlin says Venezuela opposition 'must accept' defeat

2024-07-30 | 06:19
Kremlin says Venezuela opposition 'must accept' defeat

The Kremlin on Tuesday said Venezuela's opposition must accept that it lost the presidential election after protestors took to the streets to challenge official results that showed a victory for Nicolas Maduro.

"We see that the opposition does not want to accept defeat. But we believe it must do so," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

AFP

