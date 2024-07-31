White House says escalation of Middle East conflict not inevitable

World News
2024-07-31 | 14:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
White House says escalation of Middle East conflict not inevitable
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
White House says escalation of Middle East conflict not inevitable

The White House said on Wednesday it does not see an escalation of conflict as inevitable following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, and the US is still working to reach a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Speaking at a daily briefing, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said it was too early to say whether the latest events in the Middle East would affect prospects for a ceasefire agreement.

He said US President Joe Biden had been briefed on the developments in the region.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

US

White House

Escalation

Hamas

Ismail Haniyeh

Ceasefire

Israel

Gaza

LBCI Next
Ukraine says repelled largest Russian drone barrage in months
US Defense Secretary says Middle East war not inevitable, seeks to 'take the temperature down'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-08

Gaps exist between Hamas and Israel on ceasefire agreement: White House

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12

Hamas seeks assurances from US for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12

Israeli official: Hamas rejects key elements of US ceasefire plan for Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-06-11

US' 'evaluating' Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire plan: White House

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:34

US states strikes on Tehran, Beirut 'don't help' tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel's assassination campaign: Top Hezbollah and Hamas leaders' targeting throughout the years

LBCI
World News
12:37

UN Security Council to have emergency meeting over Hamas chief killing

LBCI
World News
09:46

Colombia's Petro calls for 'transparent vote count' in Venezuela

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
01:40

Turkey condemns assassination of Ismail Haniyeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-23

Lebanese Forces leader Geagea discusses Resolution 1701 with UN envoy

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Emirates, FlyDubai latest airlines to amend Beirut flights

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:00

Rubble removal operations continue in Beirut's suburbs after Israeli strike, death toll reaches six

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
23:16

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:34

Lebanon reports 3 deaths, 74 injuries after Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:24

Israeli army confirms assassination of Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:42

Hezbollah awaits outcome of Fouad Shokor's fate following Israeli strike on Beirut's suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Emirates, FlyDubai latest airlines to amend Beirut flights

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Air France, Transavia say Beirut flights suspended to Saturday

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

MP Ali Ammar: Hezbollah is ready for war against Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Beirut suburb endures another strike: How was Hezbollah's Fouad Shokor assassinated?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More