Venezuela opposition chief calls to 'mobilize' to 'collect' win

World News
2024-08-01 | 01:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Venezuela opposition chief calls to &#39;mobilize&#39; to &#39;collect&#39; win
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Venezuela opposition chief calls to 'mobilize' to 'collect' win

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado called Wednesday for supporters to "mobilize" after President Nicolas Maduro vowed to hold onto power following a widely disputed election victory.

"Now it is up to all of us to assert the truth that we ALL know. Let's mobilize. WE WILL MAKE IT," she wrote on X. "It's time to trust in each other. To stay ACTIVE and FIRM."

"It took time to win; now it's time to COLLECT."

AFP
 
 

World News

Venezuela

Opposition

Maria Corina Machado

Nicolas Maduro

LBCI Next
Malaysia PM 'angered' over removal of Facebook post on Haniyeh assassination
US carriers Delta and United to pause flights to Tel Aviv
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:05

EU says Venezuela must stop 'repression' of opposition

LBCI
World News
2024-07-30

Key opposition figure arrested in Venezuela

LBCI
World News
2024-07-30

Kremlin says Venezuela opposition 'must accept' defeat

LBCI
World News
2024-07-30

Anti-Maduro protests spread as Venezuelan opposition says he stole vote

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:35

Blinken urges 'all parties' in Middle East to 'stop escalatory actions'

LBCI
Middle East News
02:12

Malaysia PM 'angered' over removal of Facebook post on Haniyeh assassination

LBCI
Middle East News
00:53

US carriers Delta and United to pause flights to Tel Aviv

LBCI
World News
00:36

Three Sept. 11 suspects decide to plead guilty at Guantanamo

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Awaiting retaliation: Israel heightens defense posture following high-profile assassinations

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

MP Imad Al-Hout to Al-Akhbar: Evacuation of Islamic Group Center in Malla, Beirut is a precautionary measure

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:28

Hezbollah affirms assassination of group's 'great jihadist leader', Fouad Shokor, in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:00

Rubble removal operations continue in Beirut's suburbs after Israeli strike, death toll reaches six

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Air France, Transavia say Beirut flights suspended to Saturday

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Emirates, FlyDubai latest airlines to amend Beirut flights

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:02

Iranian military advisor dies in Israeli strike on Beirut’s Southern Suburbs, reports Fars News Agency

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Beirut suburb endures another strike: How was Hezbollah's Fouad Shokor assassinated?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:28

Hezbollah affirms assassination of group's 'great jihadist leader', Fouad Shokor, in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

MP Ali Ammar: Hezbollah is ready for war against Israel

LBCI
World News
14:34

US states strikes on Tehran, Beirut 'don't help' tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:19

Hezbollah commander's body reportedly found in rubble in Beirut's southern suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More