Venezuela opposition chief calls to 'mobilize' to 'collect' win
World News
2024-08-01 | 01:57
Venezuela opposition chief calls to 'mobilize' to 'collect' win
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado called Wednesday for supporters to "mobilize" after President Nicolas Maduro vowed to hold onto power following a widely disputed election victory.
"Now it is up to all of us to assert the truth that we ALL know. Let's mobilize. WE WILL MAKE IT," she wrote on X. "It's time to trust in each other. To stay ACTIVE and FIRM."
"It took time to win; now it's time to COLLECT."
AFP
World News
Venezuela
Opposition
Maria Corina Machado
Nicolas Maduro
Related Articles
World News
08:05
World News
2024-07-30
World News
2024-07-30
World News
2024-07-30
Middle East News
02:35
Middle East News
02:12
Middle East News
00:53
World News
00:36
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon News
08:20
Lebanon News
13:28
Lebanon News
15:00
Lebanon News
05:32
World News
2024-07-21
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Lebanon News
11:18
Lebanon News
07:14
Lebanon News
16:02
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanon News
13:28
Lebanon News
06:00
World News
14:34
Lebanon News
12:19
