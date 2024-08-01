Venezuela opposition chief calls to 'mobilize' to 'collect' win

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado called Wednesday for supporters to "mobilize" after President Nicolas Maduro vowed to hold onto power following a widely disputed election victory.



"Now it is up to all of us to assert the truth that we ALL know. Let's mobilize. WE WILL MAKE IT," she wrote on X. "It's time to trust in each other. To stay ACTIVE and FIRM."



"It took time to win; now it's time to COLLECT."



AFP