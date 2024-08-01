Brazil to take custody of Argentine embassy in Venezuela: Milei

Argentine President Javier Milei thanked Brazil for assuming custody of his country's embassy in Venezuela after staff were ordered to leave when Buenos Aires questioned the reelection of Nicolas Maduro.



"We are also grateful for the temporary representation of the interests of the Argentine Republic and its citizens there. Today the Argentine diplomatic staff had to leave Venezuela as a reprisal by dictator Maduro for our condemnation of the fraud they perpetrated last Sunday," Milei wrote on the social network X.



AFP