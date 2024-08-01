Russia's former President Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday welcomed the release of Russians who had "worked for the Fatherland" in the largest prisoner exchange between Moscow and the West since the Cold War.



"I would like, of course, for traitors of Russia to rot in the dungeons or die in prison... but it is more useful to get out our own, who worked for the country, for the Fatherland, for all of us," Medvedev, now deputy head of the security council, said in a post on Telegram.



AFP