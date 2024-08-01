Putin meets freed Russian prisoners at Moscow airport

President Vladimir Putin thanked and congratulated eight Russian citizens released in a major prisoner swap with the West, images broadcast on state TV showed.



"I want to congratulate you on your return to the motherland," Putin said after welcoming them at Moscow's Vnukovo airport. Addressing those who had served in Russia's military, he added: "I want to thank you for your loyalty to the oath, duty, and the Motherland, which did not forget about you."



AFP