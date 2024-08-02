Freed prisoners land on US soil after swap deal: AFP

Journalist Evan Gershkovich and fellow prisoners released by Russia landed in the United States late Thursday, an AFP journalist saw, as part of an extraordinary swap deal struck between Washington and Moscow.



A plane carrying Gershkovich, former US marine Paul Whelan, and journalist Alsu Kurmasheva landed at around 11:40 pm (0340 GMT) at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, where President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were waiting to greet them.



AFP