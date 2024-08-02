Building in Crimea evacuated after being hit by ATACMS

2024-08-02 | 01:02
Building in Crimea evacuated after being hit by ATACMS
Building in Crimea evacuated after being hit by ATACMS

Authorities in the Russian-controlled city of Sevastopol in Crimea are evacuating a nine-storey residential building after it was hit by a fragment of an ATACMS missile, the Russian-appointed governor of the city said on Friday.

Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said no one had been hurt in the incident and warned locals not to approach other fragments of missiles intercepted by air defenses in what he described as a "massive" overnight attack on the city.

Reuters

