Building in Crimea evacuated after being hit by ATACMS
World News
2024-08-02 | 01:02
Building in Crimea evacuated after being hit by ATACMS
Authorities in the Russian-controlled city of Sevastopol in Crimea are evacuating a nine-storey residential building after it was hit by a fragment of an ATACMS missile, the Russian-appointed governor of the city said on Friday.
Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said no one had been hurt in the incident and warned locals not to approach other fragments of missiles intercepted by air defenses in what he described as a "massive" overnight attack on the city.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Sevastopol
Crimea
Evacuate
ATACMS
Missile
