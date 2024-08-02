Fire in Manila's Chinatown kills 11

2024-08-02 | 01:32
Fire in Manila's Chinatown kills 11
Fire in Manila's Chinatown kills 11

 At least 11 people died on Friday in a fire in a five-storey residential and commercial building in the Chinatown precinct of the Philippine capital, a community official said.

The blaze in Manila's Binondo district was doused about three hours after fire responders were alerted around 7.30 a.m. (2300 GMT), fire officials said, but there was no immediate word on the cause.

"The wife of the building owner was among those that died," Nelson Ty, an elected official for the community where the fire broke out, told radio station DZRH, adding that vendors had used the structure to store their goods at night.

It was not immediately clear if more people had been trapped and were feared dead, however, he said.

The Philippines has a patchy record in enforcing fire safety in buildings, homes, and offices.

Reuters

