US VP says Iran nuclear talks on 'right pathway'

07-05-2025 | 10:57
US VP says Iran nuclear talks on 'right pathway'

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday that talks on Iran's nuclear program are heading in the right direction, saying Tehran can have civil nuclear power but not enrichment that can lead to atomic weapons.

"We're on the right pathway," Vance told the Munich Leaders Meeting in Washington.

"We don't care if people want nuclear power. We're fine with that, but you can't have the kind of enrichment program that allows you to get to a nuclear weapon, and that's where we draw the line," he said.

Iran and the United States have engaged in nuclear talks since April 12, their highest-level contact since Washington withdrew from a landmark deal with Tehran in 2018, during Donald Trump's first term as U.S. president.

A fourth round of talks initially scheduled for May 3 was postponed, mediator Oman said, citing "logistical reasons."

The United States and other Western countries have long accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons -- a claim Tehran denies, insisting that its atomic program is solely for civilian purposes.

AFP
 

World News

United States

JD Vance

Iran

Nuclear

Tehran

