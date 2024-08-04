Biden hopes Iran will stand down but is uncertain

US President Joe Biden expressed hope Iran would stand down despite its threat to avenge the assassination of Hamas’ leader in Tehran, as fears mounted that Israel’s war against Palestinian militants in Gaza could escalate into a wider Middle East conflict.



Iran and Hamas have blamed Israel for Haniyeh’s killing, and they, together with Hezbollah, have vowed revenge. Israel has not claimed or denied responsibility.



Asked by reporters whether Iran would stand down, Biden said on Saturday in response to a shouted question, "I hope so. I don't know."



Seeking to bolster defenses in the Middle East in response to threats from Israel’s foes, the Pentagon said on Friday it would deploy additional fighter jets and Navy warships to the region.



Haniyeh's death was one in a series of killings of senior Hamas figures as the Gaza war nears its 11th month, and it fuelled concern that the conflict in Gaza was turning into a wider Middle East war.



The US and international partners, including France, Britain, Italy, and Egypt, continued diplomatic contacts on Saturday seeking to prevent further regional escalation.



The US urged its citizens who wish to leave Lebanon to start making plans immediately, and the British government advised its nationals to “leave now.”



Canada warned citizens to avoid all travel to Israel, saying the regional armed conflict endangered security.



Reuters